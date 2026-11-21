CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado first responders were called out to multiple crashes on Highway 24 on Saturday.

The Cascade Volunteer Fire Department posted about it on social media at 3 p.m. They said they were responding to multiple crashes along Ute Pass.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported a closure of eastbound lanes as a result. That shutdown was between Pikes Peak Highway and Waldo Canyon at mile point 295.

At the time of writing, the cause of the crashes and the extent of the damage have not been released, but Cascade firefighters did say there were icy conditions.

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