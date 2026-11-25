COLORADO CITY, Colo. — Travelers on Interstate 25 south of Pueblo were warned to expect delays in area due to a crash that has closed the southbound lanes of the highway early Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported by the Colorado Department of Transportation just before noon and the highway was shut down between CO 165 and Graneros Road (Exit 71) in Colorado City.

Drivers were advised to drive slower than usual around the crash scene.

News5 has reached out to the Colorado State Patrol to get more information about this crash. This story will be updated as soon as we learn more.

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