Crash closes road near UCCS in Colorado Springs Thursday morning

KOAA
A crash along N. Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs Thursday morning.
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An early-morning crash closed a busy road Thursday morning just outside of the UCCS campus.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 a.m. along N. Nevada Avenue, on the part of the roadway that leads to Dublin Boulevard near I-25, close to the South Pulpit Rock Trailhead.

One woman was seriously injured, and the male driver is expected to be okay. Police say that alcohol is a suspected factor.

As of 4:45 a.m., southbound N. Nevada was still closed.

