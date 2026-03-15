CPW opens Lathrop State Park showers to Walsenburg community members amid city's water issues

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers at Lathrop State Park, in partnership with Walsenburg and Huerfano County officials, are welcoming community members to use the hot showers at the park through a county telephone reservation system.

The announcement comes amid the City of Walsenburg's ongoing recovery efforts from a water main break and related disaster declaration.

City and county crews have been working to repair the break since Friday morning.

“These are our friends and neighbors, and this is a small way we can help the community recover."





“Park staff have been volunteering and distributing water bottles at the county community center since Saturday; discussion about hot showers came up pretty quickly.” Daryl Seder, Park Manager

CPW says both shower facilities at Pinon Campground support year-round camping and are now open through a phone reservation system for free.

Each facility has two showers.

Residents can make reservations for 30-minute time slots today (Sunday, March 15) through 8:00 p.m. and on Monday, March 16, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (719)738-3000, ext. 512.

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