CPW offering $1 million in grants to reduce human-bear conflicts

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has opened a new round of grant funding to provide communities with resources to reduce human-bear conflicts.

“Living successfully and safely alongside our wildlife is an important part of who we are in Colorado. These grants will help prevent potentially dangerous conflicts between bears and humans, ensuring we all can enjoy Colorado’s high quality of life, especially in our high country. These investments are an important tool to keep us and wildlife safe and prevent property damage,” said Governor Polis.

CPW is offering $1 million in grant money through a program that aims to foster solutions to human-bear conflict in all communities across Colorado.

The following can apply for grants between $50,000 and $500,000:



local governments

NGOs

HOAs

community groups

businesses

tribes

universities

individuals

Last year, Colorado Springs received the most grant money out of all other communities that applied.

The city's parks and recreation department was awarded $110,000 to pay for bear-resistant trash cans, and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo received $31,000 to replace its recycling bins with bear-resistant bins.

Applications for the grants are due at 5 p.m. on May 29. To apply, visit CPW's website.

___

