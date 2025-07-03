CPW and Springs Utilities rescue more than 1,700 cutthroat trout from Mason Reservoir

COLORADO (KOAA) — More than 1,700 cutthroat trout have been rescued from Mason Reservoir, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
The reservoir is located 11,000 feet up on Pikes Peak.
CPW, with help from Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), stocked the trout in the following reservoirs for anglers:
- Penrose-Rosemont (near Knights Peak)
- McReynolds (east of Mason Reservoir)
- Nicholas (east of Rampart Reservoir)
CPW says this allows CSU to proceed with critical maintenance at Mason Reservoir.
