County Line Road closes following washout, El Paso County working to repair road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers in the northern part of the county should be aware of a road closure that will impact their commute if they're used to taking County Line Road.

The El Paso County Government announced Tuesday morning that County Line Road will be closed for the next three days, weather dependent, while crews work to repair a section of the road that washed out.

The heavy rains have caused a need for the piper under the road to be replaced. The closure is between Monument Hill Road and Doewood Drive.

Here are the following detours that have been put into place:

If you are heading east on County Line Road, you will be detoured south on Monument Hill Road to Highway 105.

If you are heading west on County Line Road, you will be detoured south on Furrow Road to Highway 105.

News5 has a crew on the way to the closure to get a look at the damage and will update this article with images once we have them.

___

Pueblo County Coroner's Mortuary Suspended - Bodies Found Behind "Hidden" Door Says DOLA A funeral home operated by the Pueblo County coroner is suspended, according to documents from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA). "Mr. Cotter stated that the bodies were awaiting cremation and admitted that some bodies had been in the room for approximately fifteen years," part of the DORA report reads. "Mr. Cotter admitted to inspectors that he may have issued next-of-kin fake cremains." Pueblo County Coroner's Mortuary Suspended - Bodies Found Behind "Hidden" Door Says DOLA

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.