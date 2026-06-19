Costco in the pre-application project phase in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — A Costco could be coming to Monument.

The town's planning department website shows the proposed site would be on the southwest corner of Higby Road and Jackson Creek Parkway, just east of I-25.

Costco is listed as a pre-application project. No formal development plans have been submitted.

The website says pre-application projects will have a conference to decide whether to go ahead with a formal development application.

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