COS Airport passengers no longer have to take off shoes whey they go through TSA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — All passengers at the Colorado Springs (COS) Airport no longer have to take off their shoes whey they go through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint.

The rule has previously been waived for passengers across the nation who had the TSA fee-based pre-check service.

TSA is lifting its 20-year-old rule at certain airports across the country as part of a test program, which went into effect at the COS Airport Tuesday.

TSA says they are, "Exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture."

As you can imagine, passengers News5 spoke with Tuesday at the COS Airport say they like the change.

"I think it's great because anything to speed up that process is going to help the passengers," said George Diaz, a passenger.

"I think that's convenient because I can wear my uncomfortable shoes and not have to worry about taking them on or off," said Tiffany Sam, a passenger.

The shoe rule was created in 2006 after a failed shoe bomb attempt happened in 2001 on a flight that traveled from Paris to Miami.

TSA has not announced yet if the new rules will expand nationwide.

