Coroner IDs four victims in fatal Steamboat Springs plane crash

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities identified the four people who died after the plane they were in crashed into the side of a mountain near Steamboat Springs early Friday morning.

As first reported by Steamboat Radio, the victims were identified by the Routt County Coroner’s Office as 47-year-old Aaron Stokes, and his son, according to Steamboat Radio, 21-year-old Jakson Stokes; 21-year-old Colin Stokes, and 37-year-old Austin Huskey were also killed in the 12:20 a.m. single-engine turboprop crash on Emerald Mountain.

According to tracking data, the Epic Aircraft E1000 — registered to ALS Aviation in Tennessee — had departed Kansas City Downtown Airport around 10 p.m. (MDT) and was approaching Bob Adams Airport in Steamboat Springs when it crashed into Emerald Mountain southeast of the airport, killing everyone onboard.

The victims’ bodies have been recovered from the scene, according to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

According to Scripps News, Aaron Stokes was known in the automotive repair industry as the founder of Shop Fix Academy and host of the radio show “Fixin’ Cars with Aaron Stokes.” He was described as a mentor and entrepreneur who worked closely with independent shop owners.

Austin Huskey was the CEO and third-generation owner of Huskey Truss & Building Supply, a family-owned company based in Tennessee.

Colorado’s independent auto repair community is mourning the loss of Aaron Stokes.

"The Colorado automotive community feels this loss profoundly. While his time with us was far too short, his legacy is enduring. The standards he set, the accountability he modeled, and the encouragement he offered will continue to shape our businesses and our lives," CEO of Straightaway Tire and Auto Brian Bates said in a statement.