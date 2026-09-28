Coroner identifies victim of deadly overnight shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly overnight shooting.

Eddie Sanders, 50, was killed on South Queens Avenue on Pueblo's lower east side. Police found Sanders in the street around 3 a.m.

A second shooting victim is expected to survive.

Police have not made any arrests. Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward.

No details about what led up to the shooting have been shared.

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