Coroner identifies two people who died in a motorcycle crash in late June

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On the afternoon of June 29, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were dispatched to a crash between a car and a motorcycle.

The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

According to police, when first responders arrived, the motorcycle rider and passenger were dead.

The motorcycle rider has been identified as 35-year-old Christopher Dumas, and his passenger was identified as 42-year-old Abra Munoz.

The driver of the car, who has not been identified, stayed on the scene.

Police say that the car was attempting to make an illegal left turn across Austin Bluffs Parkway. As the car started to turn, the motorcycle hit the driver's side of the car.

CSPD notes that these were the 22nd and 23rd traffic deaths this year, and there were 30 at this time last year.

