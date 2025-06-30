2 dead following motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs on Sunday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting the crash happened just before 4 p.m. in the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway near Barnes Road.

"Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and determined that the motorcycle rider and passenger were deceased," police wrote in their online blotter. "The initial investigation indicates that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Austin Bluffs Parkway in the 4600 block. The vehicle was attempting to turn left onto the westbound Austin Bluffs Parkway from a business parking lot."

The investigation is ongoing. No one involved had been publicly identified the last time this article was updated..

