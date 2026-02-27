Convos and coffee: Colorado organization helps victims of human trafficking

THIS STORY WAS COVERED AS A RESULT OF A COMMUNITY MEMBER REQUESTING COVERAGE THROUGH A NEWS5 CONVERSATIONS AND COFFEE VISIT. IF THERE IS A TOPIC YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE COVERED, YOU CAN EMAIL TONY.KEITH@KOAA.COM.

A small Colorado Springs nonprofit is seeing a dramatic increase in human trafficking survivors seeking help, telling a much bigger story about the scope of the problem across the state.

The Lotus Foundation provides emotional support, safety planning, resources and long-term referrals to survivors of human trafficking. A message greets those who walk through the door of their small office: "You are more than enough."

Heather Starr, a co-founder of the Lotus Foundation, explained that the organization served 24 survivors in 2023. By 2025, that number had grown to 77 — a 220% increase — for an organization that only has two paid part-time case managers, who were hired in January. Starr added that the numbers show human trafficking is a major issue in the Centennial State.

"We're getting new survivors reaching out lately, almost every single day," Starr said.

The Lotus Foundation is affiliated with the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which identified 185 cases in Colorado in 2025, involving 318 victims. According to their latest data, the hotline has identified 1,718 cases and 3,450 victims since 2007. Starr warns that traffickers often hide in plain sight and that common misconceptions about how trafficking happens can make the problem harder to identify.

"It's not people putting zip ties on your car handle… that's not what's happening," Starr said. "Almost always, it's somebody that you know. Thirty-nine percent of the time it's a family member. Thirty-one percent, a significant other."

Starr says the number of survivors who have not yet come forward is significant.

"There is a significant number of human trafficking survivors that are in the city right now that have not reached out, and nobody even knows that they are there," Starr added.

The organization operates through donations and grants. For much of its existence, the foundation has effectively been a one-woman operation. Starr’s co-founder, who is in the Air Force and stationed in Texas, helps behind the scenes when possible. Despite the growing demand, Starr says the mission has always come before compensation.

"Being able to help people and help them well was more important to me than getting a paycheck," Starr said.

The Lotus Foundation's second annual Hope Blooms benefit is Friday, May 15, at Phantom Canyon Brewing in Colorado Springs. The event will feature an auction and a survivor sharing her story. Tickets are available at lotusfoundationco.org.

This story was a result of requested coverage from Danielle McCarthy during a News5 Conversations and Coffee visit at the Treehouse Cafe. McCarthy serves as a board member, and as Starr pointed out, many of the board members also volunteer their time to help survivors of human trafficking.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

