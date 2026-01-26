Conversations and coffee: Visiting Treehouse Cafe in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Alan and Tony are trying something new. They're hitting up local coffee shops in Colorado and just chatting with people. News5 is hoping to connect with you, our viewers, in a different way.

We had long chats with a couple of folks on Friday at Treehouse Cafe. Longtime viewer Larry Musick heard we were going after our announcement during News5 Today and swung by to say hi! It was great connecting with a viewer in person who we have chatted with over email for years.

Gary Adler is a regular at the Treehouse Cafe and runs the nonprofit Pro Players Association. He was one of about half a dozen people we spoke with who wanted to shine a spotlight on nonprofits they are part of, something we plan on sharing in the coming days on News5 Today.

The owner, Sarah Grant, hosts dozens of events at her shop each month, connecting the community in different ways. Click here for a list of upcoming events.

"We did 731 events last year for our community," Grant explained. "I don't think I would be here if I didn't have such a great community around me; they also know the mission, it's all about community, bringing in people, coming together."

This article will be updated with more information on our visit later this morning.

If you have something you would like to highlight, or a news story you want covered, you can email Tony.Keith@koaa.com.

