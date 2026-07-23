Construction starts for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Construction is underway on a new Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Colorado Springs.



Watch News5's coverage of the Temple coming to Colorado Springs below:

Crews are preparing the site on Flying Horse Club Drive, which is located on the northeast side of the city.

The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department issued the permits for the Temple's construction last month. An opening date for the Temple has not yet been announced.

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