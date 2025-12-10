Construction complete for I-25 wildlife overpass in Douglas County

GREENLAND, Colo. (KOAA) — Construction of an I-25 wildlife overpass over Greenland, just south of Larkspur, is now complete, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The $15 million bridge spans across six lanes of I-25. The 200-foot wide structure is designed for elk, deer and pronghorn to safely cross the interstate.

The overpass connects 39,000 acres of habitat and is expected to reduce wildlife-vehicles crashes by 90%.

CDOT says more details about the overpass will be available within the next few days.

