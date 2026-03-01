Community releases lanterns at Pueblo Riverwalk vigil honoring victims of I-25 tragedy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Hundreds of lanterns floated along the Pueblo Riverwalk as the community came together to honor those impacted by the I-25 tragedy — including those who lost their lives, those still in the hospital, first responders and law enforcement.

CEO of Sangre de Cristo Community Care Melinda Egging read the names of those killed.

"David Kirscht, Scott Kirscht, Thomas Thayer, Mary Sue Thayer, and Karen Ann Marsh," Egging said.

Attendees wrote notes to be sent to grieving families and released lanterns into the water. Family, friends and even strangers came forward to share their support.

Amy Rose, a friend of victim Karen Marsh attended the vigil. She said the event resonated with her on multiple levels.

"It really called to me to hear that perspective side of things and know that not only were we honoring those that passed away, but also the individuals who showed up and responded to that terrible incident," Rose said.

News5 spoke with some who knew Karen Ann Marsh personally. Egging, who worked with Marsh, remembered her warmly.

"Karen sparkled. She gave completely from her heart," Egging said.

Rose shared a similar memory of Marsh.

"She was a person that made you feel so welcomed and warm, and she always asked about you and how you were and remembered you and remembered everything about your family," Rose said.

Rose also offered words of comfort to those still grieving.

"You grow around your grief. You know your grief is always going to be there and there's this massive hole that's always going to be left, but there is hope to be able to grow around that and to be able to grow beyond that," Rose said.

Egging said the gathering, while difficult, was a necessary step for the community.

"It's a hard day, but it's an important day where we're all coming together as a community to really support each other," Egging said.

Those in attendance said they are ready for the community to heal and move forward together.

___

____

