Community Partnership Family Resource Center's impact cited by U.S. Senate

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A nonprofit in Teller County is making a measurable difference for local families. According to a recent study by the OMNI Institute, Community Partnership Family Resource Center's programs have helped prevent child abuse and improve family outcomes.

A 2021 study by the OMNI Institute tracked the impact of the Community Partnership Family Resource Center (CP) in Woodland Park, Colorado. The results showed that the center’s services were instrumental in reducing child abuse cases by 63%, a significant figure for any community.

The study also revealed that CP helped prevent 51 cases of child maltreatment in 2018, saving Teller County more than $2.5 million in child welfare costs.

“The return on investment study showed that for every $1 invested in CP, it saved almost $3 in child welfare costs,” said Corey Gorton, Vice President of Programs at CP.

This demonstrates a 292% return on investment. These findings underscore the importance of prevention and early intervention in supporting families and keeping children safe.

National Recognition

The impact of the CP programs hasn’t gone unnoticed. In 2025, the Family Justice Journal published the study's findings, highlighting the center's success and measurable outcomes.

Later that year, the U.S. Senate cited CP’s results when debating whether to cut funding for essential family support programs. This recognition from the Senate reflects the center's critical role in preventing child abuse and strengthening families.

“The fact that our Family Resource Center, out of hundreds in the country, was selected for this study, and then read by the Senate, is an amazing feather in the cap of Teller County,” said Mike Bryant, a Board Member for CP.

A National Model

Family Resource Centers (FRCs) across the U.S. are now looking to CP’s success as a model. With dozens of FRCs benefiting from the same approach and funding model, CP’s results are helping shape the future of family support programs nationwide.

As the study showed, child maltreatment continues to be a national issue. According to the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System (NCANDS), one in seven children in the U.S. is affected by maltreatment each year.

The economic burden of child abuse and neglect costs the U.S. more than $428 billion annually, as estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

But with the CP’s focus on prevention, the center is proving that early intervention can make a significant difference in reducing both the human and financial costs of child abuse.

“Beyond just the dollars and cents, a 63% reduction in child abuse cases, that's real stories of kids not having to hide bruises," said Bryant. "It means these kids will not grow up repeating the cycle of abuse."

Looking Ahead

For the upcoming year, Gorton shared that CP aims to serve 1,800 individuals, a 300-person increase from last year’s total.

As the community continues to grow and face new challenges, CP is committed to expanding its reach and providing more families with the tools and support they need to thrive.

“For the upcoming year, we’re looking to serve about 1,800 individuals, up from 1,500 last year, as we continue to grow and increase the support we provide,” said Gorton.

___

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st. These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.