Community leaders discuss Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Vision Plan Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Tuesday at Weidner Field, community leaders and policy makers got together for a panel discussion surrounding the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Vision Plan.

They discussed the role outdoor recreation plays in our region and how they can improve and manage the Ring the Peak trail and corridor.

The panel included Representative Jeff Crank and Colorado Springs Councilman David Leinweber. News5's Alasyn Zimmerman moderated the panel.

The plan to revamp the Pikes Peak Recreational Area is a collaborative effort between multiple municipalities and agencies including the following:



Colorado Springs

Manitou Springs

El Paso County

Teller County

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

U.S. Forest Service

"...The outdoor recreation industry is... so vital to Colorado," said Samantha Albert, Deputy Director for the Colorado Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry. "It supports physical health, mental health, the economy, it's a great aspect to a diversified economy. There's just so many aspects to it that make it so important."

They hope this plan strengthens the following:



outdoor recreation

the Colorado Springs economy

communities

other qualities of life for generations to come

___

Air Force Academy civilian professor speaks out after resignation It remains unclear how many Air Force Academy civilian faculty members have resigned this year, but Professor Brian Johns is among the ranks. Air Force Academy civilian professor speaks out after resignation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.