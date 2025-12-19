Community holds holiday parade at Children's Hospital Colorado Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs community held a holiday parade Thursday morning for patients and families at Children's Hospital Colorado.

Local businesses and partners paraded around the hospital, and Santa even repelled from the roof to bring smiles to the patients.

If you want to give back to the hospital this holiday season, they accept the following donations:



toys

blankets

clothing

You can also donate blood and platelets to patients. To donate money, visit Children's Hospital Colorado's website.

___

One wildfire in Yuma County reaches about 40K acres, amid windy conditions Officials told us they believe these fires were caused by downed power lines. The Scripps News Group is working to gather more information and will have a crew reporting the latest updates. One wildfire in Yuma County reaches about 40K acres, amid windy conditions

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.