Community celebrates legacy through art at Colorado Springs Street Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Art and community came together on Saturday, September 6th, at the Adams Park Street Art Festival in a vibrant display of creativity and unity. The event not only celebrated the artistic talent of the region but also honored the enduring legacy of Sam “Uncle Bud” Dunlap, a long-time community leader who passed away several years ago. His vision for the Southside of Colorado Springs continues to inspire and unite people, and the festival raised funds for a mural that will ensure his legacy lives on for future generations.

Behind the scenes, artist Juan Morales was hard at work, painting a massive canvas as part of a live art demonstration. Though the work was impressive, Morales explained that the canvas would eventually be handed over to Concrete Couch, a local nonprofit organization, to be auctioned off. The proceeds from this auction will help fund the restoration and expansion of the K-Land Community Heroes Mural, located behind John Adams Elementary School.

The mural, which already features scenes that highlight the contributions of community leaders, will be updated to reflect the influence of Dunlap and those who have followed in his footsteps. Dee Smith, a member of the K-Land Community Association, spoke about the project: “We’re going to redo that mural and add to it, capturing the spirit of the work that Sam ‘Uncle Bud’ Dunlap started.”

Dunlap was a leader who brought people together and inspired generations. His influence extended far beyond his immediate neighborhood. Colorado State Senator Tony Exum, District 11, spoke fondly of his relationship with Dunlap: “He followed my career. He was always encouraging, and he was like family.” Exum, who is also featured in the mural, emphasized the importance of continuing Dunlap’s legacy of community leadership. “We were neighbors. We were family. And I want to help continue his legacy of helping the community,” Exum said.

The festival, organized by Concrete Couch and the Knob Hill Urban Arts District, invited the community to participate in the mural project by spray painting and creating clay mosaics. Local youth, eager to express themselves, didn’t hesitate to join in. Saniya Chisolm, a young participant, shared, “It’s amazing because you can be yourself here. You can show your art, and everyone does it. It’s beautiful, and we care so much about it.”

Drea Smith, another young participant, added, “It makes me feel happy because I could express my feelings.” Marcello Mack echoed this sentiment, saying, “Now we’re making it an interesting place.”

Morales, the artist behind the live painting, explained the deeper meaning behind his piece, which will eventually be auctioned off. The artwork features a hummingbird and a cactus, symbolizing a “symbiotic relationship” that he believes mirrors the community. “The hummingbird pollinates, cross-pollinates the flowers for the cactus, and the cactus produces nectar that the hummingbird eats. It’s that symbiotic relationship that I feel should transition and be implemented in all our neighborhoods because we’re all neighbors,” said Morales.

Organizers hope the project will continue to grow, filling in the mural with portraits of leaders who have followed in Dunlap’s footsteps, ensuring his spirit is carried forward for generations to come. Dee Smith expressed the importance of remembering community leaders and keeping their legacies alive: “I think it’s important for us to be the ones to remember them and have their legacy be carried on.”

The event not only provided an opportunity for artistic expression but also served as a testament to the power of community. Through the creation of art, the residents of Colorado Springs are ensuring that the legacy of Sam "Uncle Bud" Dunlap will continue to inspire future generations.

