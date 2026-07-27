CommonSpirit Health invites nonprofits to apply for community-focused grants

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KOAA) — In a Monday morning press release, the Mountain Region of CommonSpirit Health announced it is inviting nonprofit organizations to apply for grants that will "...support the delivery of services vital to improving health and well-being, and improving health equity."

The Community Health Improvement Grant Program, aims to fund community-focused organizations that are "...working to address the priority health needs identified through each hospital's Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA)."

Conducted once every three years, the CHNA is designed to help hospitals identify the needs of the communities in which they're situated.

"Our community partners are deeply rooted in the communities they serve and are often best positioned to develop innovative solutions to local health challenges," commented Ashleigh Phillips, Regional Director of Community Health for CommonSpirit Health Mountain Region. "Through the Community Health Improvement Grants program, we invest in organizations that improve access to care, address the social drivers of health, and create lasting change. Together, we can build healthier, more equitable communities across Colorado, Kansas, and Utah."

The application window runs from July 27 through September 18; nonprofits looking to apply for grants greater than $20,000 must do so with a partner organization.

For additional information, click here.

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