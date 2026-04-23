Colorado Springs Fire on the scene of two-alarm fire on Colorado Springs' southeast side

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

The fire appears to be at the Hutning Meadows Condominiums. Along Hunting Meadows Circle near Jet Wing Drive and Chelton Road.

Video shared by the Colorado Springs Fire Department shows an apartment complex with large flames coming out of it.

WATCH: Drone video shared by CSFD shows the blaze at the apartment complex.

It is unclear if anyone is hurt at this time.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this article as more information is shared.

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