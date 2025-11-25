Colorado's utility assistance program set to distribute benefits this week

COLORADO (KOAA) — With the latest government shutdown now behind us, Colorado's Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is set to receive funding and will start distributing benefits this week.

Eligible families can receive between $200 and $1,000 in assistance. To qualify, households must earn less than $83,000 a year for a family of four.

So far, more than 49,000 Coloradans have applied for LEAP this season, which is a 3% increase over last season.

Applications are accepted through April 30. For more information on the program or to apply, visit Colorado Department of Homeland Security's website.

