Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program Sees Strong Early Interest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program (UPK) is now in its third year, and families are moving quickly to secure spots for their children.

Applications opened on December 9, and in just two days, 935 families in El Paso County had already applied, according to Joint Initiatives, the group coordinating UPK locally. Officials say the early rush is setting the tone for another high-demand year.

Universal Pre-K guarantees at least 15 hours of free preschool per week for children in the year before kindergarten. Some families qualify for 30 hours based on income.

“If a family is living at or below the federal poverty level, they’re automatically eligible for 30 hours if they submit their income documentation,” said Noreen Landis-Tyson, consultant for Joint Initiatives.

The demand has helped local providers expand. At Early Learning Connections, enrollment has more than doubled since UPK launched.

“We started with around 30 children, and we’ve more than doubled that now,” said Liz Denson, president and CEO of Early Learning Connections. “If you’re a working family, you really need access to that full-day support, and that’s where our niche is.”

Another major partner, CPCD, serves roughly 800 UPK children across multiple districts, including



Districts 2,

District 3,

District 8

District 11

District 49

“We could always use more slots,” said Donna Garcia, director of family programs at CPCD. “Sometimes we run into space limitations, and we’re always exploring new partnerships.”

Applications remain open through 2027, but families with returning students, siblings, or children of staff must apply early.

“Those families must submit their application by February 1. If they miss that, their priority status goes away,” Landis-Tyson said.

For first-time families, the process is different.

“December and January is the time to submit. The application itself takes about 10 minutes,” she added.

Families can choose and rank up to 10 providers, and a statewide matching system begins in February to assign children to programs, with additional rounds in March. Direct enrollment opens April 1.

“We always encourage families to reach out to us first. We know it can be complicated, and we’re happy to help from beginning to end,” Garcia said.

With more providers joining each year, the county now has more than 7,100 UPK seats across 232 locations. Denson emphasized the importance of starting early.

“Do your research, go to the website, pick up the phone and call them, and see if it really is the best fit for your family,” she said.

Families can begin the process at upk.colorado.gov, where the application is available in multiple languages. The Joint Initiatives website also provides helpful resources, including timelines for the 2026–27 school year and a Resource Center with information on upcoming quality standards.

Meanwhile, applications for the current 2025–26 school year remain open for families with children in their year before kindergarten.

To register, click here.

