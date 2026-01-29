Colorado’s population exceeds 6 million for first time

DENVER — The Centennial State has reached a milestone after exceeding an estimated population of 6 million for the first time, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The estimated population of 6,012,561 was reached on July 1, 2025, representing a nearly 1% year-over-year increase from the previously published 2024 estimates.

Gov. Jared Polis celebrated the milestone.

“The secret is out, Colorado is the best place to live, work, play, start a family, and grow a business. The numbers don’t lie, and I am excited to see Colorado’s population grow despite trends across the nation. Here in Colorado, we are focused on investing in our communities by breaking down barriers to housing, expanding workforce and job opportunities, and investing in families and schools. More Colordans helps bolster our economy, expand business ventures, and bring fresh ideas to our great state. I look forward to welcoming even more people to Colorado as we move further into the new year,” said Polis in a statement.

The Census data also shows Colorado recorded 65,380 births between July 2024 and June 2025—a 4.6% increase and the highest total since 2017.

