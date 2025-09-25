Colorado’s Kinship Foster Care Law speeds up placement for children in need

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A local foster care placement facility, Kids Crossing, in Colorado Springs, wants people to take advantage of a new state law that makes it easier and faster for children to find their homes.

The law, "Kinship Foster Care Homes," took effect in September 2024. It expands access to kinship or kin-like foster care by streamlining the licensing process and offering financial reimbursement for caregivers.

For Lenita Zubrin, the new law means her 18-month-old great-grandson, James, can grow up in a place where he feels safe and comfortable.

"Parents have gotten a divorce," Zubrin said.

She says James suffered a brain injury as an infant.

"He's absolutely a miracle. We did not think he was going to live," Zubrin said.

After completing a background check, she's become James' legal guardian.

“He would heal the best with the family,” she said. “I didn’t want him in foster care for a long period of time.”

El Paso County Department of Human Services reports that as of September 12th, 329 children are currently in kinship care. The department reports that it has been steadily increasing since the law passed.

Ben Schoch, Foster Director at Kids Crossing, says finding foster homes can be challenging.

"Always looking, always recruiting,... always answering questions," Schoch said.

He says the new law is making a difference for both children and caregivers.

“Financial reimbursement that was not provided before,” Schoch said.

He says these changes are critical to keeping children in familiar, supportive environments while ensuring their safety and stability.

For Lenita, every moment with James is a reminder of why the law matters.

“He’s my miracle,” she said. “He’s absolutely a miracle.”

Colorado Springs HOA members protest paying $20,000 each tied to storm damage Some members in a Colorado Springs community say they felt blindsided when their HOA issued a letter telling them they had to pay more than $20,000 in less than two months tied to a hail storm in 2024. Colorado Springs HOA members protest paying $20,000 each tied to storm damage

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.