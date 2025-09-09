Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day continues

DENVER (KOAA) — The Daniels Fund and Project Play Colorado are collecting funds to break down barriers and expand access to organized sports for Colorado's youth.

The two-week giving campaign started Sept. 3 and is set to end on the 17. This is the second year of the campaign, in 2024 participants used donations in a variety of ways to get more kids in the game, including purchasing equipment and uniforms, growing programming, expanding to new communities, and even funding new sports facilities.

CLICK HERE TO GIVE.

"Giving every Colorado kid the chance to play sports isn't just about the game. It's about building grit, confidence and character," said Hanna Skandera, President and CEO of the Daniels Fund. "Youth Sports Giving Day fuels opportunities for kids to learn teamwork, bounce back from setbacks and grow into strong, resilient leaders on and off the field."

$1.5M Matching Fund Unlocks Opportunity. This year, thanks to tremendous support from sponsors, the campaign features a matching fund of more than $1.5 million. The first $1 million donated will be matched dollar-for-dollar, effectively doubling the impact of every early gift. Remaining matching funds will be awarded based on the overall totals raised by participating organizations throughout the campaign.

"Too many kids still face barriers to playing sports, especially those from low-income families and communities of color," said Tom Farrey, Executive Director of the Aspen Institute's Sports & Society Program. "We're committed to changing that. Our goal is to make Colorado a leader in equitable youth sports access, showing what's possible when communities come together. Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day is a powerful driver of that change, helping more kids leave the sidelines for play and experience the lifelong benefits of sports."

This article will be updated later Tuesday morning with more information.

