Colorado Youth Awareness Week celebrates a decade of empowering the next generation

PUEBLO, COLO. (KOAA) — At just 15 years old, Maddock Fullard has faced more than most will in a lifetime.

“I was bullied a lot back in middle school for my weight and height,” he says. “In these four years, I’ve been homeless twice.”

Homeless with his mom, Fullard witnessed overdoses and addiction. Then, just last year, he lost his stepmom, a devastating moment that left him reeling.

“That person was really important to me… and for them to unexpectedly leave my life like that, it was devastating,” said Fullard.

But someone showed up. A mentor named Matthew Hawkins, a peer support specialist from State of Grace Counseling, has been by Fullard’s side since he was 11.

“I don’t want anybody to feel alone or like they don’t have someone to talk to like I did,” says Hawkins.

Their bond is more than friendship, it’s life-saving presence. It’s one thread in a larger story, Colorado Youth Awareness Week, which is September 21 through 27, is a now statewide initiative that started right here in Pueblo.

Created by local advocate and psychology professor Jesse Sena, the week is about more than events and proclamations. It’s about believing in young people and showing up for them.

“The most consistent factor in youth development is encouragement,” says Sena. “Just being present.”

This year marks 10 years since that idea took root in Pueblo. What began as Pueblo Youth Awareness Week has now grown into a statewide effort to lift youth voices and recognize the resilience and power they carry.

Hawkins has seen firsthand what’s possible when we choose to listen.

“A lot of these youth wouldn’t be in these situations if the adults in their lives didn’t fail them,” he says. “We need to do better. And it starts with listening.”

Fullard is now thriving, finding confidence in gym sessions with Hawkins, discovering his voice through speech and debate, and stepping into roles he once thought were out of reach.

“Right now, I’m taking speech and debate," said Fullard. "I’m also in drama class, something I never thought I’d do.”

His story is what Colorado Youth Awareness Week is all about, not just recognizing youth, but reminding them they are not invisible.

“I’m looking forward to my future a lot more,” says Fullard.

If you would like to get involved you can reach out to Sena send at southerncoloradocs@gmail.com.

