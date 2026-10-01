Colorado women can get free breast and cervical cancer screenings through this state program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado women without health insurance or with limited insurance who need to get a cancer screening can do so for free or at low cost thanks to a program offered by the state health department.

Women’s Wellness Connection offers free or low-cost mammograms and pap smears for eligible individuals ages 21-64 with no health insurance or limited insurance who are also on a limited income.

Generally speaking, those who wish to be part of this program must be earning less than $39,900 per year and about $82,500 for a household of four.

The WWC program welcomes all individuals in Colorado, including those who are transgender or gender nonconforming (TGNC) and need breast and cervical cancer screenings as part of their routine health care, according to the state’s website. Visit the WWC & WISEWOMAN eligibility to learn more about how to qualify.

The program offers these free or low-cost screenings at more than 100 clinics across Colorado.

To learn more about eligibility and find a clinic near you, click here. When you call the clinic, be sure to let them know you would like to participate in the Women’s Wellness Connection program.

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