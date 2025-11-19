Colorado woman suspected of targeting people with disabilities using service dogs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — For months, a group of people has been communicating over social media, highlighting issues they say they experienced with a business run by a Colorado woman who is now facing criminal charges.

The Facebook group "Buyer Beware Paward School, Regina Sue Morris Holistic dog coach, Pawlistic," has connected dozens of people with similar stories using services offered by Regina Morris, who has used dogs for various businesses. Arrest papers mention the Facebook group and an investigator adds he had more than 50 missed calls and 400 text messages about the case when he was on vacation for a week.

According to arrest papers obtained by News5, Morris could be facing felony charges of theft and crimes against an at-risk adult or juvenile. Each story is a bit different, but in short, it appears Morris collected payment from people with the promise of providing a service dog and either didn't provide them with the animal or provided an animal that wasn't up to their expected standards.

Morris is also facing five misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals (neglect/mistreat). Separate from the theft case, law enforcement was called to a property northeast of Colorado Springs on June 20 to help the Pikes Peak Humane Society. A total of five dogs were seized from a trailer that day. Some of those dogs seized were tied to the theft case.

"The trailer was more than 100 degrees inside," part of the affidavit reads. "Confirmed with a thermal gun. The dogs inside and the trailer themselves were covered in excessive amounts of feces and urine. The dogs did not have access to water nor food that was not covered in their own feces."

Morris informed News5 one of those dogs died ahead of her being arrested for the theft case, but she claims it wasn't her fault. The other dogs were seized by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, and according to the arrest papers, three of them were returned to a breeder and the other was adopted out.

In the theft case, the affidavit lists five victims and a total of six people who lost money, totalling $36,162. News5 is choosing not to name some of the victims because we have not had communication with them. The victims include people in Colorado and other states, and one victim in Mexico. The first appearance for Morris is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. News5 is choosing to share the affidavit below, but has redacted victims' last names:

Your Affiant is Deputy Cody McCormick #19018, a regularly employed Deputy Sheriff for the County of El Paso, State of Colorado and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO).

On 6/20/25 I responded to the address of {News 5 redacted the address} in reference to an outside agency assist with Pike Peak Humane Society. On 6/20/25 a total of 5 dogs were seized from a trailer at the address. The trailer was more than 100 degrees inside the trailer confirmed with a thermal gun. The dogs inside and the trailer themselves were covered in excessive amounts of feces and urine. The dogs did not have access to water nor food that was not covered in their own feces. The suspect Regina Morris {News 5 redacted her date of birth} was served and released on her promise to appear in court (reference CR 25-7558).

On 6/29/25 I took approximately 1 week of leave. Upon returning from leave I took notice in regard to the suspect Regina Morris. Each victim had contacted me stating that each of the dogs seized had been paid for by various individuals to be trained as service animals for adults and children with disabilities.

The animals are described as the following: Romeo - Male Golden retriever Destiny - Black female Whippet mix Lucky - a Black Doodle Mix Sammy - cream in Color Doodle Raven - a black Newfoundland Mix

The suspect in the case, Regina, has various companies she "owns" or operates with her son identified as Dalton Pippen Unk DOB, to include "Dawgon Paws", "Miracle Paws", "Paward".

Once seized the cost of care to the Humane society was only paid for Lucky and Destiny. Approximately 3 weeks later the cost of care for those two dogs was not paid by Regina. In return all 5 dogs became the property of the Humane Society to be placed up for adoption.

Personal contact with {News 5 redacted this person's last name}. I first spoke with {News5 redacted name} on approximately 7/24/25. {News 5 redacted this person's name} had informed me that he had first met Regina in May 2024 online. {News5 redacted name} stated he contacted Regina for a service animal since he is and has [redacted/omission in original]. {News5 redacted name} stated he had paid Regina $2,860, all deposited in various amounts ranging from $100-$250 over the course of a couple months. {News5 redacted name} had expressed interest in 1 dog specifically identified as "Comet" advertised on the "Healing Paws LLC" website. {News5 redacted name} stated in September of 2024 he met Regina in person in Colorado Springs for a meet and greet with Comet. {News5 redacted name} told me the encounter did not go well as the dog did not appear to be trained to assist with his disabilities and needs. After the meeting {News5 redacted name} stated Regina contacted with him about a replacement dog identified as "Clover/Blanch". {News5 redacted name} stated after the communication and the encounter he began to fear a potential scam and stated he attempted to get a refund from Regina which she allegedly declined to do.

Personal contact with {News5 redacted name} I contacted {News5 redacted name} on 7/24/25. {News5 redacted name} informed me that she had reached out to Regina on Facebook in search of a service animal for her 5-year-old son who is diagnosed with [redacted/omission in original]. {News5 redacted name} explained that she is a Texas resident but currently residing in Mexico with her family. {News5 redacted name} explained service animals in Mexico are upwards of $50,000 so she began to reach out to companies in the United States in search of a cheaper option. {News5 redacted name} told me she received a gift from her parents to help pay for the dog for approximately $8,125 and paid Regina over an app identified as "Square". {News5 redacted name} stated the dog she had wished to purchase was identified as "Romeo" and she had heard I had seized the dog. I confirmed with her yes Romeo was one of the dogs seized and the dog was surrendered to Humane Society. Amorcito stated that she attempted to get her money back or refunded a total of $1,825 back from her bank. {News5 redacted name} stated to date over the past year Regina had made no attempts to refund the money paid to her for the service dog. {News5 redacted name} stated her total loss as of 7/24/25 was approximately $6,302.

I contacted {News5 redacted name} on 7/24/25 who informed me she had fallen "victim" to Regina a long time ago. {News5 redacted name} stated she had an animal and contacted Regina for a service she was selling to help train a dog {News5 redacted name} had already owned. {News5 redacted name} stated the service entailed Regina coming over to her home and helping train the dog to be a service animal for her [redacted/omission in original] which she currently receives government assistance for. {News5 redacted name} stated she had paid a total of approximately $7,200 to Regina for the service and another $4,000 later one for the next step in the "program". {News5 redacted name} stated that when Regina would come over very little to no training would take place and it appeared as if Regina was just "trying to hang out" at the house. {News5 redacted name} stated she was done with Regina's service by approximately September 2023 when no results were yielded from the dog in regard to service training. {News5 redacted name}stated to me that because of how much money she had essentially lost to Regina that she ended up in the Emergency room due to the stress on her heart. {News5 redacted name} contact appears to be civil in nature and will be for documentation purposes only.

Personal contact with {News5 redacted name}. I contacted {News5 redacted name}, who currently resides in Tennessee on 7/24/25 who informed me that she had paid Regina approximately $12,500 over the course of a few months for a service animal for her young daughter who is diagnosed with [redacted/omission in original]. {News5 redacted name} stated after sending Regina the money she had learned of a "Buyer Beware Regina Morris" Facebook page and attempted to contact her bank to stop the transfers from going through. {News5 redacted name} stated the bank refunded $7,500 to her account and the other $5,000 was granted back to her temporarily. The rest of the funds were later transferred back to {News5 redacted name} bank at the discretion of the bank not due to Regina clearing the deposit.

Personal contact with {News5 redacted name} I contacted {News5 redacted name}on 7/24/25. {News5 redacted name} informed me that she had known Regina for approximately a year. Regina had contacted {News5 redacted name} as she is a Dog breeder who currently resides in Kansas. {News5 redacted name} stated Regina reached out to her to purchase a couple of dogs so she could train them into Service animals as that is what they were bred for. {News5 redacted name} stated she sold Regina 3 dogs for approximately $3,500 per dog and never received payment for the dogs. {News5 redacted name} stated she received the dogs back only after Humane society took the dogs and Regina failed to pay the cost of care of the dogs. However, due to the condition the dogs I seized were found in and the torturous conditions of how they were kept, {News5 redacted name} stated she would be unable to resell the dogs and would lose out on the $9,500 dollars the dogs originally cost. As of 9/4/25 {News5 redacted name} has possession of the 3 dogs in Kansas.

Personal contact with {News5 redacted name} I contacted {News5 redacted name} who goes by {News5 redacted name} and currently resides in Arkansas. {News5 redacted name} told me she had first met Regina online "a little while over a year ago". {News5 redacted name} stated she sold a dog to Regina to train identified as "Comet" for approximately $5,000, Regina had never paid the $5,000 dollar so {News5 redacted name} stated she attempted to get a refund from her bank but the bank was only able to refund $1,700 leaving her lose at $3,300. As of 9/4/25 Comet's location is unknown but {News5 redacted name} suspects he ended up with a family off the east coast but was never able to verify that information.

Personal contact with {News5 redacted name}. I contacted {News5 redacted name} at {phone number redacted by News5}. {News5 redacted name} informed me she had paid Regina $7,561 for the dog identified as "Comet" but gave the dog back after she received the dog with ringworm and fleas and the dog had not been trained to support her unidentified disabilities. {News5 redacted name} stated she had received a civil settlement from the courts. {News5 redacted name} contact was solely for documentation purposes only.

Based on the previous listed contacts, the monetary or value lost for the following individuals is as follows:

-{News5 redacted name}- $2,860

-{News5 redacted name} - $6,302

-{News5 redacted name} - $12,200

-{News5 redacted name} - $12,500

-with all money refunded from bank {News5 redacted name} - $11,500

-{News5 redacted name}- $3,300

Total valued or monetary loss to victims - $36,162

It would appear that Regina's services and companies she owns to include, "Healing Paws," "Pawlistic" and "Paward" appear to be targeting certain demographics of individuals include those with disabilities or family members / children with disabilities.

As of 9/4/25 Regina continues to advertise for all 3 companies advertising training service dogs for adults and children with disabilities. I have observed nothing that would indicate that any dog is receiving any formal training to a standard set forth by the American Disabilities Act requiring service animals to perform specific task or functions.

As of 10/24/25 Regina continues to advertise services for training service animals, through her company Paward School of Healing LLC and has current clients and are unidentified. This shows that Regina continues to victimize members of the community. Due to the past, and ongoing threat to the community and Regina's whereabouts are unknown and more importantly to prevent future victimization of members of the community. I will be requesting an elevated bond in the amount of $36,162, equal to the amount that Regina has already defrauded citizens of this nation, and other nations, out of.

I would respectfully request that probable cause be found that Regina Morris {personal info redacted} did within the County of El Paso and State of Colorado, commit in violation of the Colorado Revised Statutes 1973 as amended, the offense(s) of CRS 18-6.5-103 Crimes Against At Risk Adults/ Juveniles (1 counts), 18-4-401 Theft (Felony 5) (3-Counts), 18-4-401 Theft (Felony 6) (2 Counts). 18-65-103(5) 1 count F3

Fort Carson soldier facing sexual exploitation of a child charges A Fort Carson soldier is facing felony sexual exploitation of child charges, according to court documents. Fort Carson soldier facing sexual exploitation of a child charges

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.