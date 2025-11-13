Colorado woman continues fight for justice after her dog was mauled to death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Julie Hsieh isn't giving up her fight for justice or change nearly one year after her dog was reportedly mauled to death by another dog while in the care of an unlicensed pet sitter.

KOAA shared the story of Lumi in June and months later there is an update in the case. Hsieh left her dog Lumi and her other small Pomeranian with a pet sitter she had used and trusted for months while she was out of the country around Christmas. Hsieh said she wasn't aware the pet sitter was going to be watching two other larger dogs belonging to the sitter's neighbor. Hsieh says she didn't learn her dog had been viciously killed by one of the larger dogs and cremated until she returned from vacation.

"Just thinking that she was mauled to death, I don't know for how long," Hsieh said. "I can't imagine the pain. She was alone. She probably was crying for help, help that never came."

Originally, only the owner of the dog that is suspected of killing Lumi was facing a charge of owning a dangerous animal, a misdemeanor. Hsieh didn't understand why the pet sitter wasn't being held accountable. Under Colorado law, " any firm, person, or corporation that cares for, or houses more than three pet animals at one time (in addition to their own pet animals), or trains pet animals in the absence of the owner, or such owner's designee, and receives compensation for said services or correctional facility pet animal training programs regardless of compensation" requires a license. The sitter didn't have a license, according to online records.

This week, the sitter was charged with operating an unlicensed facility, nearly a year after the incident. It is a small step toward some justice for Hsieh, but she has been working tirelessly to change the law and to do more to hold people accountable for the negligent death of animals. It isn't clear why the charge came so long after the deadly incident.

Hsieh has been in talks with lawmakers and local city leaders, hoping to enact change. Her story is far from over, and News5 will continue to provide updates as she works to be a voice for Lumi and other defenseless animals.

News5 is choosing not to name the suspects at this time due to the nature of this case. News5 has been in contact with the pet sitter, who says he no longer watches animals and did not want to provide any other comment.

You can watch the original story by clicking here.

This tragedy is a reminder to consider using a licensed pet sitter. You can view the more than 3,000 facilities licensed in Colorado by clicking here. Just because someone isn't licensed doesn't mean they aren't a good sitter, but it does give extra assurance that the facility is caring for pets up to standards set forth by the law.

