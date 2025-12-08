Colorado woman asks for help proving unclaimed veteran is her father

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado woman turned to social media asking for help with proving that an unclaimed veteran buried in Washington is her father, so she can bring his remains to Colorado.

Meagan Heisinger posted the following to social media in late November, and a viewer reached out to News5 asking if we could share her message:

"I’m sharing this to see if anyone can help me bring my dad’s remains home to Colorado. I was searching for him for several years and finally got the money to do an ancestry test this year in January. And then I contacted an ancestry angel to help me understand the DNA and results I got. Unfortunately, she found my father, he is an unclaimed veteran in Washington State Cemetery. I would like to get his remains close to me in Colorado, where he spent most of his life. And in order to do that I have to prove next of kin by a DNA test. And by the grace of god I called the Pierce County Medical Examiner Office and they have my father’s DNA. I would like to see if there is anyone who could help me."

Heisinger tells News5 she is certain James Bradley Lane is her father. Lane's remains were recovered from the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office by Missing In America Project volunteers. After his honorable military service was verified by the Department of Veteran Affairs, he was interred at WSVC with military honors on 13 September 2018, according to FindAGrave.com. News5 confirmed with the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office that they have possession of Lane's remains, but they could not comment more. News5 has also been in contact with the volunteer who helped identify Lanes remains. That person has also had communication with Heisinger, hoping to help prove Lane is her biological father.

Heisinger explained she had an ancestry test done, sharing those DNA results with someone she described as an "ancestry angel." An ancestry angel is a volunteer genealogist who helps individuals identify their biological family by interpreting DNA matches and building family trees.

"I'm hurt," Heisinger said, holding back tears. "I'm upset, I'm devastated. There's just no words to talk about how much it hurts. And then now I have to prove that he's my father."

Heisinger explained that her maiden name is Lane, and her last contact with her father was when she was an infant. Heisinger says her mom didn't share much information about her biological father as she was growing up, except for a few photos. To prove Lane is her father, comes at a price.

"I have to go to the courts and file a petition for paternity, which is gonna cost $268 to file and another $600 to do the paternity test," Heisinger wrote in an online fundraising account.

Heisinger tells News5 she has been in contact with relatives of Lane who live in Michigan, and they were unaware of his passing.

"It's almost worse than finding out that he's dead," Heisinger said. "Having to do all of these hoops because it's like, I have to prove that I'm your daughter. I have to go through all these legal things, and that's more stress... It's hard."

A GoFundMe page was set up to benefit Heisinger to both prove she is the daughter of Lane and costs associated with bringing his remains to Colorado. News5 wants to make our viewers aware of GoFundMe's fee policy and refund policy. There is also an option to "tip" GoFundMe that is automatically set, and you have the choice to adjust. News5 has been in communication with the recipient of this fundraiser, and they have given us permission to share it. Click here to donate.

