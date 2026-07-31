Colorado tourism reaches nearly $30 billion in 2025; growth slows due to uncertainty

COLORADO (KOAA) — In 2025, tourism brought $29.2 billion to Colorado, according to the Colorado Tourism Office.

Research shows that tourism is a crucial economic driver in our state, but rising competition, uncertainty about federal policy changes and weather challenges are contributing to slower growth in Colorado's tourism industry.

Communities across Colorado are seeing inconsistencies and changes in tourism directly related to weather challenges, including lower-than-average snowfall and wildfire risks.

Some mountain resort communities have seen as high as a nearly 40% decrease.

"Colorado is the best place to live, work, play and visit. Welcoming over 96 million visitors in 2025, Colorado's thriving tourism industry supports our local economies, fosters adventures, and provides every Coloradan and visitors the opportunity to experience all that our great state has to offer. With our world-class outdoor recreation, our breathtaking landscapes, and exciting cities and towns, it's no surprise Colorado was a destination for almost 100 million people last year." Governor Jared Polis

According to the research done by Dean Runyan Associates, the $29.2 billion in spending was a 2% increase (1.7% increase adjusted for inflation) compared to 2024, with $28.5 billion.

Tax revenue, both state and local, from travel also increased from $1.87 billion in 2024 to $1.91 billion in 2025, a 1.9% increase. The report states that 40.1% of the sales tax revenue was generated by local sales tax paid by tourists.

Despite slow growth overall, some counties in southern Colorado saw more growth, while others, not so much. You can view a breakdown below:

Alamosa County:



travel spending decreased by 4.5%

earnings decreased by 0.4%

jobs decreased by 2%

local taxes decreased by 2.3%

state taxes didn't fluctuate



Baca County:



travel spending decreased by 0.9%

earnings decreased by 0.1%

jobs didn't fluctuate

local taxes decreased by 2%

state taxes increased by 6.3%



Costilla County:



travel spending decreased by 7.9%

earnings decreased by 7.4%

jobs decreased by 11.8%

local taxes decreased by 10.9%

state taxes decreased by 6.2%



Custer County:



travel spending increased by 2.6%

earnings decreased by 0.9%

jobs decreased by 7.7%

local taxes increased by 2.6%

state taxes increased by 3.6%



El Paso County:



travel spending increased by 3.8%

earnings increased by 3.2%

jobs decreased by 1.4%

local taxes increased by 2.6%

state taxes increased by 4.4%



Fremont County:



travel spending increased by 8.5%

earnings increased by 4.3%

jobs increased by 0.8%

local taxes increased by 10.7%

state taxes increased by 9.5%



Huerfano County:



travel spending increased by 4.4%

earnings increased by 12.2%

jobs increased by 9.1%

local taxes increased by 5.4%

state taxes increased by 8%



Las Animas County:



travel spending decreased by 3.7%

earnings decreased by 8.2%

jobs decreased by 9.3%

local taxes decreased by 4.6%

state taxes decreased by 1.1%



Otero County:



travel spending decreased by 1.8%

earnings decreased by 1.2%

jobs decreased by 6.7%

local taxes decreased by 3%

state taxes increased by 3.4%



Pueblo County:



travel spending increased by 0.1%

earnings increased by 2.2%

jobs decreased by 0.4%

local taxes decreased by 0.4%

state taxes increased by 3.9%



Teller County



travel spending increased by 1.4%

earnings increased by 10.1%

jobs increased by 0.9%

local taxes decreased by 6.9%

state taxes increased by 3.9%



The research shows that 53.6% of travel industry earnings can be attributed to the Denver region.

You can read the full study below:

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