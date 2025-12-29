Colorado teen Zack seeks forever family through Heart Gallery adoption program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Hundreds of children in Colorado are currently waiting for loving homes through foster care and adoption programs. Among them is Zack, a ninth-grader whose story highlights the ongoing need for families willing to open their hearts and homes.

According to the Colorado Heart Gallery, Zack has a passion for hands-on activities and outdoor adventures. He enjoys playing with tools and spending time outside whenever possible. When the weather keeps him indoors, he turns to building with LEGOS and tinkering with various projects.

Music plays an important role in Zack's life, with Kidz Bop and Adele topping his playlist preferences. His diverse interests and active personality make him a vibrant addition to any family willing to provide a permanent home.

The Colorado Heart Gallery welcomes inquiries from all family types interested in adoption. Financial assistance may be available to help cover adoption-related services, making the process more accessible for potential families.

Families interested in learning more about Zack or other children available for adoption and fostering can contact the Colorado Heart Gallery. You can also call (303) 755-4756 for more information.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st. These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.