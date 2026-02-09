Colorado teen Ollie Martin etching his name in snowboard history, finishing fourth in Olympic big air

COLORADO SPRINGS — The sport of snowboarding big air consists of insane aerial maneuvers that most people wouldn't dare attempt. But for the teenage snowboarder Ollie Martin, these gravity-defying tricks come naturally.

"You get to do a lot of big tricks, but it can sometimes be scary," Martin said.

The Colorado rider is competing in two separate snowboard disciplines at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The first is big air, which Martin described as "just a single jump, and you have three runs to do your best two tricks of various directions."

The second discipline is slopestyle, his personal favorite.

"Usually three jumps and three rails, just one run, best tricks you can do," Martin said. "I just love it because it's so flowy. You have so many different options, usually with courses, so it's really fun."

Ollie Martin

Martin's snowboarding journey began early. He started skiing at age 4 but quickly switched to snowboarding, following his older brother's lead.

"As I was inspired by my big brother, I started snowboarding and just immediately fell in love with it," Martin said.

His brother Kade Martin is also on the US Ski and Snowboard Team, competing in halfpipe events.

"Me and him went into different clubs together just to snowboard for fun with friends, and I just grew to love it," Martin said.

Martin has already made his mark in snowboarding history. He became the youngest rider to land both a frontside and backside 2160 – six full 360-degree rotations in the air.

"Probably my best moment in my snowboard career was just a training camp in Austria," Martin said. "And that's just because I learned so many new tricks and really just got my name out there in the world. So that was probably my best moment."

Ollie Martin

Martin is also the youngest male rider to win a World Cup slopestyle event.

"I'm really proud of myself. I'm glad I was able to do this and make it happen," Martin said.

Martin is setting his sights on his next challenge.

"Winter Olympics, that's definitely been my dream for a few years now, so I'm really excited to even just have a chance to go there," Martin said. "Hopefully I can go and get a medal or maybe even win."

After finishing fourth in big air, Martin will have another opportunity to compete in the Olympics through the slopestyle event. Qualifying rounds begin next Monday February 16th and the slopestyle finals on February 18th.

___

Air Force Academy Superintendent, Commandant of Cadets to depart later this year The Air Force Academy Superintendent will be departing later this year. Air Force Academy Superintendent, Commandant of Cadets to depart later this year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.