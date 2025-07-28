Colorado Task Force 1 returns home after aiding flood recovery in Central Texas

DENVER, Colo. — Colorado Task Force 1 returned home Sunday after spending nearly three weeks in Texas helping with flood recovery.

Since deploying on July 7, the 80-member team conducted extensive searches in rivers, debris fields, and damaged buildings.

Brandon Garcia, a task force leader, told Scripps News Denver’s Jacob Curtis that the team worked tirelessly to help bring some closure to a devastated community.

"We could see their hurt. We could see their pain. Our team felt that they wanted to serve and honor all of the people lost,” Garcia said. “And they worked their tails off in order to try to find as many as they could."

Garcia said the Colorado team utilized boats and heavy equipment during their mission.

The Central Texas floods earlier this month killed at least 136 people and caused significant damage after days of substantial rainfall.

