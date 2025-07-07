Colorado Task Force 1 heading to Texas, how you can help those impacted by flooding

TEXAS (KOAA) — Search and rescue efforts continued Monday after deadly flash flooding began this weekend in Texas. At least 104 people are dead and dozens are still missing.

Colorado Task Force one deployed a team to Texas Monday to help.

Colorado Task Force 1 has been activated and a team of around 45 members should be headed out sometime this evening. We are waiting to hear exactly where they are going, and what their mission will be. #TexasFloods pic.twitter.com/pId1xH1hTV — Colorado Task Force 1 (@co_tf1) July 7, 2025

The Colorado based-team is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Five of the 45 members going are with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD says their members are leaving sometime Monday night and are waiting to hear exactly where they are going and what their mission is.

Scripps News Group, News5's parent company, along with the Scripps Howard Fund, are teaming up to help provide relief to those impacted by the Texas flooding tragedy.

To donate, just text FLOODING to 50155. Every dollar that is donated will support local organizations with relief efforts.

