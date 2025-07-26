Colorado Task Force 1 heading home after helping in Texas

KERR COUNTY, TX (KOAA) — Colorado Task Force 1 is packing up and getting ready to head back home. The Colorado based team has been in Texas the past few weeks helping with search and rescue efforts after the deadly flash flooding.

The team is made up of more than 80 members, including some from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

The crew says they began cleaning and putting away equipment.

For the past few days, they've been searching along the Guadalupe River near the campgrounds of Camp Mystic, the all girls Christian camp where 27 campers and counselors were killed.

The task force team is expected to be back in Colorado on Sunday.

Colorado Task Force 1 deployed to Texas on Monday, July 7 to help.

