Colorado Task Force 1 continues to help with recovery operations in Kerr County

KERR COUNTY, TX (KOAA) — A Colorado team is still in Kerr County helping with search and rescue efforts after the deadly flooding in Texas.

The team is made up of more than 80 members and includes members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

They say they have about one and a half miles to complete out of an eight-mile-long assigned search area. They say members of a task force out of Oklahoma are helping them.

Below is a statement from Colorado Task Force 1:

"There is much left to do, but the overall objective of locating people who were lost in the flood, bringing closure to families & helping communities on the road to recovery is what drives every task force member, local first responder & volunteer working side by side." Colorado Task Force 1

Colorado Task Force 1 deployed a team to Texas on Monday, July 7 to help.

Colorado Task Force 1 has been activated and a team of around 45 members should be headed out sometime this evening. We are waiting to hear exactly where they are going, and what their mission will be. #TexasFloods pic.twitter.com/pId1xH1hTV

— Colorado Task Force 1 (@co_tf1) July 7, 2025

Scripps News Group, News5's parent company, along with the Scripps Howard Fund, are teaming up to help provide relief to those impacted by the Texas flooding tragedy. So far, viewers across the United States have raised more than $110,000 for relief.

To donate, just text FLOODING to 50155. Every dollar that is donated will support local organizations with relief efforts.

