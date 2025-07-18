Colorado Task Force 1 continues search and recovery operations in Kerr County

KERR COUNTY, TX (KOAA) — Colorado Task Force 1 is in Kerr County, Texas helping with search and recovery operations. There are more than 80 members there, including some from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

Colorado Task Force 1 deployed a team to Texas on Monday, July 7 to help.



Colorado Task Force 1 has been activated and a team of around 45 members should be headed out sometime this evening. We are waiting to hear exactly where they are going, and what their mission will be. #TexasFloods pic.twitter.com/pId1xH1hTV

— Colorado Task Force 1 (@co_tf1) July 7, 2025

The Colorado based-team is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

They say as of Wednesday night, they completed about 45% of an eight-mile-long assigned search area. They are also helping to clear the piles of debris.

More than 170 people are still missing after the floods.

Scripps News Group, News5's parent company, along with the Scripps Howard Fund, are teaming up to help provide relief to those impacted by the Texas flooding tragedy. So far, viewers have raised $111,000 for the relief across the Scripps News Group.

To donate, just text FLOODING to 50155. Every dollar that is donated will support local organizations with relief efforts.

National Donate to help those impacted by the devastating Texas flooding Scripps News Group

___

Colorado woman fighting to keep greenhouse A Colorado woman is fighting to keep her greenhouse that Teller County says needs to come down. News5 shares both sides of the battle. Colorado woman fighting to keep greenhouse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.