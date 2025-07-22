Colorado Task Force 1 completes land-based searches along Guadalupe River

KERR COUNTY, TX (KOAA) — The Colorado Task Force 1 team is helping out with search and recovery efforts after the deadly flooding in Texas.

The team is made up of more than 80 members, including some from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

They say as of Sunday, all land-based searches along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County are now complete. Now, members are working with a task force out of Indiana and identifying more areas that need to be searched and cleared of debris.

The flash flooding in Texas killed more than 130 people, three are still missing.

Colorado Task Force 1 deployed a team to Texas on Monday, July 7 to help.

