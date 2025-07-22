Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Task Force 1 completes land-based searches along Guadalupe River

An update about the Colorado Task Force 1 team helping out with search and recovery efforts in Texas.
Colorado Task Force 1 completes land-based searches along Guadalupe River
Colorado Task Force 1
Posted
and last updated

KERR COUNTY, TX (KOAA) — The Colorado Task Force 1 team is helping out with search and recovery efforts after the deadly flooding in Texas.

The team is made up of more than 80 members, including some from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

They say as of Sunday, all land-based searches along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County are now complete. Now, members are working with a task force out of Indiana and identifying more areas that need to be searched and cleared of debris.

The flash flooding in Texas killed more than 130 people, three are still missing.

Colorado Task Force 1 deployed a team to Texas on Monday, July 7 to help.

Scripps News Group, News5's parent company, along with the Scripps Howard Fund, are teaming up to help provide relief to those impacted by the Texas flooding tragedy. So far, viewers across the United States have raised more than $110,000 for relief.

To donate, just text FLOODING to 50155. Every dollar that is donated will support local organizations with relief efforts.

SHF Texas Flooding Relief FS.png

National

Donate to help those impacted by the devastating Texas flooding

Scripps News Group

___

Tasty Freeze in Colorado Springs celebrates turning 70, hosts community event

They held a 70 year anniversary for the community. The event was also a fundraiser where proceeds went to the place which is an organization that helps young people experiencing homelessness.

Tasty Freeze in Colorado Springs celebrates turning 70, hosts community event

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community