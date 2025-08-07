Colorado State Patrol urges motorcyclists to ride safely this Fall

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is urging motorcyclists to ride carefully and safely this fall after the state had 165 motorcycle deaths last year.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), this was the highest number of motorcycle deaths ever recorded in the state. El Paso County had the most deadly motorcycle crashes with 26.
CSP says of the 165 deaths, 73 of the motorcyclist weren't wearing helmets. They say helmets are the leading safety measure a rider can take to lower their chances of serious injury or death.
As of July 23, CSP says there have been 61 motorcycle deaths in 2025, 29 of which were not wearing a helmet.
You can view the number of deaths and those who weren't wearing a helmet dating back to 2020 below:
- 2020: 140 deaths, 74 no helmet
- 2021: 137 deaths, 76 no helmet
- 2022: 149 deaths, 76 no helmet
- 2023: 135 deaths, 68 no helmet
CSP says motorcycles account for nearly one-fourth of all deaths on a year-to year basis, and they account for 3% of traffic deaths.
According to CSP, two of the highest contributing factors for motorcycle rider deaths are speed and intoxication. They say 20% of last year's deaths involved impairment, which includes the following:
- alcohol
- marijuana
- prescription medication
- any drug that can affect your ability and judgment to drive safely
As Fall approaches, CSP is urging all motorists to be careful on the roads.
