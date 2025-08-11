Colorado State Patrol trooper suspected of domestic violence

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper is suspected of a crime.

On Monday, CSP issued a news release stating Trooper Brandon Stevens was arrested at his home in Alamosa and is suspected of domestic violence and 2nd-degree assault. CSP adds that he was placed on administrative leave.

Brandon Stevens joined the Colorado State Patrol in April 2023. He has worked at the Alamosa Troop Office since completing the Academy in the fall of 2023.

"The Colorado State Patrol and its members are here to ensure the safety of all persons and to adhere our core values of honor, duty, and respect," the news release from CSP adds. "We take these standards seriously and recognize that the success of our mission depends upon maintaining the trust and the safety of the public we serve. We respect and defer to the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and our judicial system regarding this charge."

Given the circumstances of this alleged incident, News5 wanted to share the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

