Colorado State Patrol to graduate 33 new cadets Friday

Friday, Colorado State Patrol will have 33 new troopers. These graduating cadets underwent 32 of weeks of rigorous training.
GOLDEN, Colo. (KOAA) — Friday, Colorado State Patrol will have 33 new troopers. these graduating cadets underwent 32 of weeks of rigorous training in the following:

  • crash investigation
  • emergency vehicle operations
  • traffic law
  • de-escalation techniques
  • mental health crisis response

The graduation ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden.

The new troopers will report to their respective duty stations around the state in the coming days.

Although they've graduated, they will continue into the field training program for another eight to 12 weeks before patrolling on their own.

