Colorado State Patrol to graduate 33 new cadets Friday

GOLDEN, Colo. (KOAA) — Friday, Colorado State Patrol will have 33 new troopers. these graduating cadets underwent 32 of weeks of rigorous training in the following:
- crash investigation
- emergency vehicle operations
- traffic law
- de-escalation techniques
- mental health crisis response
The graduation ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden.
The new troopers will report to their respective duty stations around the state in the coming days.
Although they've graduated, they will continue into the field training program for another eight to 12 weeks before patrolling on their own.
___
School district realigns guidelines for senior artwork amid student's religious design
Academy School District 20 updated its guidelines Tuesday because of religious messaging on high school student parking spots.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.