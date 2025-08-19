Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado State Patrol releases numbers from Friday's sobriety checkpoints

Seven people are now facing DUI charges following a sobriety checkpoint in El Paso County over the weekend. It happened Friday night along Highway 16 in Fountain.
COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has released numbers from Friday's sobriety checkpoints enforcement.

The enforcement aimed to keep impaired drivers off the road. CSP says the checkpoints were along Highway 16 (Mesa Ridge Parkway) in El Paso County and Highway 119 in Gilpin County.

In El Paso County, CSP and the Fountain Police Department conducted the enforcement. The numbers from the checkpoint are below:

  • 537 contacts made
  • seven DUI arrests
  • 20 roadsides

The following agencies conducted the enforcement in Gilpin County:

  • CSP
  • Gilpin County Sheriff's Office
  • Blackhawk Police Department
  • Golden Police Department

The numbers from that enforcement are below:

  • 760 contacts made
  • six DUI arrests
  • 28 roadsides

CSP says to stay home or have a ride if you plan on drinking, or taking medications or impairing substances. Drivers who are caught driving impaired can face the following:

  • jail time
  • fines
  • fees
  • DUI classes
  • other expenses that can exceed $13,000

___

____

