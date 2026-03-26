Colorado State Patrol investigating single-car crash that killed one woman

FALCON, Colo. (KOAA) — A few minutes after 8 p.m. on Monday, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a single-car crash involving a 2015 Ford Explorer on Falcon Highway, west of Curtis Road.

According to CSP, the Ford was traveling westbound on Falcon Highway when it lost control and began to spin, going off the right side of the highway.

CSP says the Ford hit a shrub on the south side of the roadway, and then hit several t-posts that were holding up a fence located at a private residence.

The car then collided with a tree, sideways, and the front and rear ends of the car ended up wrapped around the tree.

The 47-year-old woman who was driving was pronounced dead on the scene.

CSP is leading the crash investigation, and the woman's identity will be released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office once her family has been notified.

___

Celtic Legacy band seeks answers after being removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival's lineup After 38 years of performing at the Colorado Renaissance Festival, Celtic Legacy was not asked back for this summer's event, leaving the band and its fans searching for answers. Celtic Legacy band seeks answers after being removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival's lineup

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.