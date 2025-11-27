Colorado State Patrol completes "Move Over" operation for fallen trooper

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KOAA) — On Tuesday, November 25, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) partnered with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to conduct the "Move Over" operation.

The operation honored Trooper Cody Donahue, who was killed in the line of duty while investigating a crash on I-25 on November 25, 2016.

CSP says the results of the event included;



14 Distracted Driving Citations

Four Proactive DUI arrests

One Move-Over citation

11 additional citations

69 total contacts

State patrol says there was also one DUI arrest from a pursuit during the enforcement period.

In 2024, the Colorado "Move Over" law expanded to further protect people and their cars on the side of the road. The expanded law requires drivers to move over for all motorists, including emergency personnel, tow trucks, maintenance vehicles, and cars with hazards on.

If drivers can't move over for vehicles, then they are required to slow down to a safe speed. According to CSP, a "safe speed" means:



Slowing down to at least 25 MPH or less in a 40 MPH area

Slowing down by at least 20 MPH in a 45 MPH or higher area

Drivers who fail to follow these laws could result in a Class 2 Misdemeanor traffic offense, 10-90 days in jail, and/or $150 to $300 in fines, and 3 points on their Colorado driver's license.

'They lit up the room': Family mourns three children killed in crash We're hearing from the family of some of the children killed Monday after a head on crash on Highway 83 southeast of Castle Rock. 'They lit up the room': Family mourns three children killed in crash

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.