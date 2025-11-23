Colorado State Patrol partners with local law enforcement to honor fallen trooper

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is partnering with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 25, to conduct a Move Over Enforcement Operation to educate drivers on the state's "Move Over" law.

CSP says the operation is being held on November 25 to honor Trooper Cody Donahue, who was killed in the line of duty while investigating a crash on I-25 on November 25, 2016.

He was hit and killed by a driver who failed to follow the "Move Over" law.

"The tragic and unnecessary loss of Trooper Donahue compelled Colorado to strengthen protections for all roadside workers through the ‘Move Over for Cody Act. Cody was an amazing human being, and someone took away his life. Each year, we remember his dedication and legacy through a joint enforcement operation intended to send a clear reminder to every driver that their focus must be on the road ahead to protect people working or stranded.” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol

The operation will take place on Tuesday on I-25 and C-470.

In 2024, the Colorado "Move Over" law expanded to further protect people and their cars on the side of the road. The expanded law requires drivers to move over for all motorists, including emergency personnel, tow trucks, maintenance vehicles, and cars with hazards on.

“Our deputies are honored to stand alongside the Colorado State Patrol in remembering Trooper Cody Donahue. Being part of this operation isn’t just about enforcing the law; it’s about protecting the men and women who serve on our roadways every day. When drivers move over and slow down, they help ensure that tragedies like the one that took Trooper Donahue’s life are never repeated. We owe it to him, his family, and every roadside worker to keep safety at the forefront.” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly

If drivers can't move over for vehicles, then they are required to slow down to a safe speed. According to CSP, a "safe speed" means:



Slowing down to at least 25 MPH or less in a 40 MPH area

Slowing down by at least 20 MPH in a 45 MPH or higher area

Drivers who fail to follow these laws could result in a Class 2 Misdemeanor traffic offense, 10-90 days in jail, and/or $150 to $300 in fines, and 3 points on their Colorado driver's license.

